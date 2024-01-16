Son Accused Of Murdering 81-Year-Old Mother During Dispute In District Heights Home: Police

Mark Terry, 45, of District Heights, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses, the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit said in a release on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Officers responded to the mother and son’s shared home on the 2000 block of Brooks Drive around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 and found 81-year-old Madia Terry unresponsive in the living room with bruising and other signs of trauma, investigators said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A follow-up interview with Mark Terry led him to confess to fatally assaulting his mother during a dispute. He was being held at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on the case who would like to speak with a Homicide Unit Detective is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.