Smells Like Decomposition: Officers Sniff Out PG Grandma's Remains, Mom-Daughter Duo Charged

Candace Craig, 44, had help from her 19-year-old daughter Salia Hardy, hiding the remains of her mom, Margaret Craig, who she killed on May 23, police in Prince George's County said.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Hill Road in Landover for a welfare check around 1:35 p.m. on Friday, June 2, when a 911 caller said he had not communicated with Margaret Craig for several days and was worried for her welfare.

Candace Craig answered the door and let police inside the home to search for Margaret Craig. When the officers went down to the basement, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition.

An investigation found that Candace Craig killed her mother on May 23, 2023. The following day, Hardy helped her mother attempt to dispose of the remains.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” said Major David Blazer, Commander, Major Crimes Division.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and attempt to identify the cause of death. The motive remains under investigation.

Candace Craig is charged with first and second degree murder. Salia Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact. Both are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

