Skeletal Remains Found In Prince George's; Murder Suspect In Custody, Police Say

Boisey Neal, 57, of Glen Burnie, has been charged with the murder of Hall, a Hagerstown resident, one day after skeletal remains were found in the 13300 block of Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, police announced on Thursday.

In early June, the Hagerstown Police Department contacted the Prince George’s County Police Department as they sought assistance in tracking down Hall, who had been reported missing.

At the time, the initial investigation determined that Hall may have traveled from Washington County to Upper Marlboro at the time of his disappearance.

He had last been seen in late May.

According to police, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, detectives located skeletal remains that are believed to be those of Hall, though an autopsy is now being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

During the investigation, Neal was identified as the murder suspect, and he was arrested on Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of murder and related offenses.

He is being held by the Department of Corrections after a court commissioner ordered that he be held without bail.

The motive for the murder remains unclear. This is a developing story.

