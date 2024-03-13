Sixth Suspect Arrested In Connection With Toddler’s Murder Near Maryland Apartment: Police

A 17-year-old Beltsville male was arrested and charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other offenses, Prince George’s County Police said Wednesday, March 13.

The arrest marks the sixth in the murder of Jeremy Poou-Caceres, who was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at a hospital following the exchange of gunfire near an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Kanawha Street in Langley on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Israel Fuentes, Jr., 33, Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, both of Lewisdale, and Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, of no fixed address, have previously been arrested in the case. A 15-year-old male from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old male from Hyattsville are being charged as adults.

Detectives believe the two groups were exchanging gunfire when the toddler was struck by a stray bullet while walking with his mother, neither of whom were the intended targets.

The shootout left the toddler’s mother hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond Status.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512.

