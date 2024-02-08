Shooting Victim Dies Months After Being Hospitalized In Prince George's County, Police Say

Bowie resident Yohans Raynor was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the midday December 2023 shooting in Capitol Heights, now the police are attempting to track down his shooter.

On Dec. 22, 2023, officers were called to the 300 block of Possum Court at approximately 2:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Raynor inside of a vehicle suffering rom a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died there on Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Prince George's County Police Department announced.

No motive or suspect has been identified by investigators, though detectives say they do not believe it was a random crime.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and charges for a shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

