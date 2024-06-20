Bowie resident Dajuon Meniefield is facing multiple murder charges for his alleged role in the death of District Heights resident Christopher Mozee, 33, over the weekend at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the school on Boydell Avenue to investigate the shooting, where they found Mozee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the bleachers.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. A child was also struck and suffered a non-life-threatening wound, police say. Meniefield was later identified as a suspect after investigators determined the shooting was likely over a dispute in the stands.

"With the assistance of the Hagerstown Police Department, detectives with the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit located Meniefield and took him into custody," a spokesperson for the agency stated.

Meniefield was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related offenses. The shooting remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.