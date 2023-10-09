Shooter At Large After Woman Killed Outside Laurel Apartment Complex: Police

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, officers from the Laurel Police Department were called an apartment complex on West Side Boulevard, where there were reports of shots fired with a woman down.

Upon arrival, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she died from her injuries after being tended to by first responders.

No information about a possible suspect has been released. The woman's ID is being withheld pending the notification of her family.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Laura Guenin at the department by calling (240) 278-0758 or emailing lguenin@laurel.md.us.

