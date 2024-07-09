Shooter Apparently Hallucinating Apprehended After Short-Lived Standoff In Bowie: Police

A shelter-in-place order was issued on July 9, where there was police activity reported in the area of Sudberry Lane and Spangler Lane when an armed man reportedly broke into an area home.

The incident began shortly after noon, when a caller advised the Bowie Police Department that a suspect may be in their neighbor's yard armed with a rifle.

At 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, while speaking to the caller, police say that gunshots could be heard over the phone, and one minute later there were more reports of shots fired from the home in the 2800 block of Sudberry Lane.

Officers were able to usher several people from inside the home, and while doing so, police say that a man armed with a handgun ran out of the home toward investigators, who ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did.

The gun was identified as a Polymer 80 9mm and two magazines - including an extended clip with a 30-round capacity - were recovered during the subsequent investigation.

Investigators say that several rounds were fired by the man during the standoff, striking a neighboring home, though no injuries were reported.

Children were inside the home at the time of the incident, officials noted.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted within two hours of the initial call to police.

According to the department, "the man who fired the gun appeared to be hallucinating and was taken to a local hospital."

"Our officers showed great restraint and discipline by not using deadly force, and the man was taken into custody," a spokesperson for the department stated.

"I am thankful that no one was injured in the incident," the chief continued. "I appreciate the cooperation and support of our residents."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.