Second Murder Suspect Seized For Shooting Of 24-Year-Old Man In Prince George's County: Police

Silver Spring resident Karen Andrade and Alex Quinteros, 28, of Takoma Park, have now both been charged for their roles in the midday murder of Rudy Perez Gutierrez in April, authorities announced.

On April 14, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Guilford Road, where they found Perez Gutierrez and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 24-year-old Hyattsville was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that the victims did not know each other at the time of the fatal shooting.

Days after the shooting, Quinteros was identified as a suspect and arrested on multiple murder, robbery and other offenses. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the department announced the arrest of Andrade who was hit with first- and second-degree murder charges.

She is being held at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

