Brigette Robertson, 39, of Seat Pleasant, was arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her 63-year-old stepfather, District Heights resident Gregory Byrd, Sr. earlier this month.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, officers from the Prince George's Police Department were called to the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in District Heights, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Byrd outside of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries, where he died on Wednesday, May 22.

It is believed that Robertson shot her stepfather during a dispute.

The day after the shooting, Robertson was arrested in Clinton by the department's Fugitive Unit, and taken to the Department of Corrections, where she was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

It remains under investigation.

