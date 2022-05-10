Flasher Wanted After Exposing Himself To Woman At University Of Maryland Cafe

Police investigators in Maryland are attempting to track down the latest man to expose himself to a woman at the University of Maryland, officials said.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, investigators said that the University of Maryland Police Department received a report of an indecent exposure that happened inside Rudy’s Cafe at Van Munching Hall.

It is alleged that the man was watching something on his computer when he exposed himself, according to the woman.

No additional details about the incident or suspect have been released by investigators.

The indecent exposure case remains under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who may have witnessed it has been asked to contact University Police detectives by calling (301) 405-3555 or emailing investigations@umpd.umd.edu.

