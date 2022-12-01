Dean Of DC Elementary School Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women At Greenbelt Park: Police

Authorities say that a Maryland man who serves as the dean of students at a Washington, DC elementary school is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to at least two women at a public park.

Jamie Lee White, 45, of Hyattsville, was arrested and placed on leave from his school district following an incident at Buddy Attick Lake Park early on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to Greenbelt Police investigators.

Officers from the department responded to the parking lot of the park at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, when a caller reported the alleged indecent exposure.

The suspect - later identified as White - was no longer at the park when officers arrived, but the caller was able to give a description of White and his vehicle.

Investigators were able to track down the car, and during a subsequent stop, it was determined that White, who matched the description provided by the victim, was positively identified and arrested without incident.

White works as the dean of students at Bancroft Elementary School in Northwest DC. He has been placed on leave as of the day of his arrest, school officials said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have had contact with White at the park on Nov. 29 has been asked to contact investigators at the Greenbelt Police Department by calling (301) 474-7200 or GreenbeltPD@GreenbeltMD.gov.

