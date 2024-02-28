Rifle-Wielding Men Robbed Woman In Parking Lot Near University Of Maryland: Police

An alert was issued by police officials on Wednesday, Feb. 28, following an early morning incident involving a woman who was accosted while parking her car overnight in College Park, officials say.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road and was reported by the Prince George's County Police Department hours later.

According to police, the woman reported that she was parking her vehicle into a parking space when three men approached her.

Two of the men displayed rifles and demanded property from the woman from her, to which she complied, and the men fled in a black Honda Accord toward Baltimore Avenue.

It is now being investigated by the Prince George's County Police Department. No information about the suspects was provided by investigators.

