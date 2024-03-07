Retired Hyattsville Caregiver Wins $50K Powerball Prize

That is, until the Saturday, March 2 Powerball drawing, she says.

“Something always told me that it would happen,” she told officials while claiming her $50,000 prize at lottery headquarters. “And it finally did.”

The retired occupational therapist from Hyattsville says she’s followed the same pattern — except for the day of her big win.

“I wanted to change what I usually did,” she said, “so I switched from playing my regular Powerball numbers and bought a quick-pick ticket.”

The quick-pick option has the Lottery terminal pick a player’s numbers randomly.

The lucky winner awoke the next day with a “really good feeling that something good had happened, but I didn’t really believe it,” she tells officials.

Even when she scanned her $2 Powerball ticket later that day, she thought to herself, “‘Am I dreaming?’”

But this was reality — the woman was one of 29 players nationwide to match four white balls and the Power Ball for a $50,000 third-tier prize.

She plans to use the cash for some overdue home repair projects.

“Not to have to wonder any more if I’ll ever get them done is such a relief,” she says.

The winning ticket was purchased from a Lottery vending machine at Live! Casino & Hotel, located at 7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777 in Hanover.

The Powerball’s estimated annuity rolls to $521 million for the Saturday, March 9 drawing. The estimated cash option is $249.6 million.

