Registered Sex Offender In Suitland Busted By Undercover Agent Posing As Pedophile In DC: Feds

Suitland resident Aaron Christopher Davis, 32, a registered sex offender with a history of running afoul of the law, is facing fresh charges for distributing child porn, federal authorities announced.

In August, FBI agents went undercover while monitoring a dating app that they learned was being used by some who have sexual interest in children, at which point they came across Davis, who sent a message he believed was being delivered to a purported pedophile, prosecutors say.

According to court documents, Davis said that he wanted to sexually assault the undercover officer's made up "child," and then sent the agent a video showing a man raping a little boy whose mouth is taped closed and his hands are restrained by handcuffs.

In September, investigators execute a search at Davis' home, and he later admitted to sending the messages to the officer and distributing child porn. He also copped to doing the same with others using encrypted messaging apps, which were discovered on his mobile devices.

Davis was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in October 2017 in Prince George's County, leading to a five year sentence, though he only served 18 months before being released and registered as a sex offender.

He was arrested in September and is being held pending his trial.

Due to that prior conviction, Davis will face a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison, with a max of 40 years if convicted. No court date has been announced.

