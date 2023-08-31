Prince George's Police In Hours-Long Standoff With Barricaded Suspect (Developing)

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, officers were called to the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court, where there was a reported shooting and person who refused to come out of an area home.

A shelter-in-place order was issued in the area, and multiple roads were closed as police attempted to peacefully resolve the incident, which was ongoing as of 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

Residents who were displaced by the ongoing standoff were instructed to go to Friendly High School on Allentown Road, where the gym and bathrooms are open to the public during the dispute.

"We continue to work to resolve this situation and make contact with the adult male believed inside," the department posted shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday. "We will provide another update as soon as possible. We appreciate the community’s continued patience."

