Prince George’s County Woman Wins $50K On Lottery Scratch-Off: 'Everything Stopped'

She purchased a 50X The Cash ticket while cashing in a Keno ticket at Brentwood Liberty gas station at 3730 Rhode Island Avenue and decided to use the leftover winnings to grab some scratch-offs, she told officials as she claimed her winnings with her husband at lottery headquarters.

After scratching an unsuccessful first ticket, she paused when she started on the second.

“I stopped when I saw the matching number and the $50,000 underneath,” she said.

“Everything stopped, really. I stood there staring at it. I just knew it couldn’t be right.”

After confirming with the store’s cashier that the ticket was, indeed, a second-tier $50,000 winner, Jacqueline, of Forest Heights, called her sister to try to wrap her head around things.

“I told her that I was sure I was dreaming,” she said.

Jacqueline plans to use her winnings to take the trip she was chatting about with her husband the day beforehand — what serendipity!

The $10 50X The Cash game debuted in late January. The game still has six $100,000 top prizes available as well as five $50,000 second-tier prizes and 16 $10,000 prizes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.