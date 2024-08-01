Prince George's County Officer Charged With Animal Cruelty After K9 Found Mistreated: Police

On July 14, Cpl. David Acosta was suspended for an unrelated incident, and as part of that suspension process, police say that two Canine Section handlers were ordered to retrieve Daisy and Acosta’s second dog, a Belgian Malinois named Spartacus.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, once the dogs were retrieved, handlers found injuries related to an e-collar on Daisy's neck, and further investigation by a vet found she had other medical conditions that required treatment.

A probe was then launched by the Internal Affairs Division, which resulted in the animal cruelty charges against Acosta, one of which is a felony.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that after being evaluated and treated, Daisy is "doing well and is back to work."

He added that it is believed to be the first incident of animal mistreatment in the 60-year history of the Canine Section.

“This situation involving Daisy is appalling," he said. "She is a part of the Prince George's County Police Department family. I expect that all of our handlers treat their canine partners with the utmost care and concern."

Daisy and Spartacus have been removed from Corporal Acosta’s care and permanently reassigned to two veteran handlers within the section, and the agency has developed new policies to ensure a similar incident doesn't play out, including weekly visual inspections, bi-monthly in-depth inspections, and bi-annual kennel inspections.

"We have now put new policies into place with the intention of this being both the first and last," Aziz continued. "This investigation is in the early stages and will be thorough. I too want to know how this occurred.

"Bloodhounds play a crucial role in our agency’s service to the community, primarily with assisting in searches for missing people.”

Acosta has been with the department since 2006 assigned to the Special Operations Division. He is suspended without pay.

