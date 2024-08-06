Possible Explosive Device Found By Landscaper Outside Hyattsville Townhouse (Developing)

According to the Hyattsville Police Department, before 2 p.m. on Aug. 6, officers responded to the 5700 block of 31st Place to investigate a reported explosive device, which was found by a contractor working at a townhouse doing landscaping work.

The Prince George's County Fire Marshal were called to the scene, and the homeowner was evacuated safely amid the ongoing investigation.

A perimeter was also established around the backyard.

More information is expected to be released.

