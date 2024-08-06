A Few Clouds 92°

Possible Explosive Device Found By Landscaper Outside Hyattsville Townhouse (Developing)

A possible explosive device was found on a Prince George's County property on Tuesday afternoon while crews were working in the area, police say.

The Hyattsville Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device found in the backyard of an area home.

 Photo Credit: Hyattsville Police Department via Facebook
Zak Failla
According to the Hyattsville Police Department, before 2 p.m. on Aug. 6, officers responded to the 5700 block of 31st Place to investigate a reported explosive device, which was found by a contractor working at a townhouse doing landscaping work.

The Prince George's County Fire Marshal were called to the scene, and the homeowner was evacuated safely amid the ongoing investigation.

A perimeter was also established around the backyard.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

