Popular Fort Washington Bartender Rhyes Harris Killed In DC Hit-Run Crash

Shortly before 3:20 a.m. on Monday, May 1, Alexandria native Rhyes Patrick-James Harris was outside of his vehicle on I-295 when he was struck by a minivan that continued speeding down the interstate after striking him, police said.

At the time he was hit, the popular bartender was reportedly on his way home from work at Bluejacket in the Navy Yard when he had car trouble between exit 1B and 1C.

Harris suffered critical injuries in the hit-and-run, and was pronounced dead at the crash scene by responding DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Following his death, Harris’ family is looking for answers as the hit-and-run driver remains at large.

“Rhyes was more then a family member/friend to us,” his cousin Jonathan Spencer wrote on a GoFundMe campaign he organized for Harris' family. “His personality (shined) in every room he walked into. To be his cousin was an honor and privilege. We shall remember him and cherish every memory”

Anyone interested in donating to the fundraiser for the popular bartender can do so here.

