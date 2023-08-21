Mostly Cloudy 85°

Police Seek ID Of Pedestrian Fatally Struck In Adelphi

Police are seeking the identity of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County on Sunday, Aug. 20, authorities said.

At 3:15 a.m., the pedestrian was found in the roadway in the 2000 block of University Boulevard in Adelphia, the Prince George's County Police Department said. 

The striking vehicle did not remain on the scene, police said. Police said they are actively investigating to help to identify the pedestrian and the driver.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George's County Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

