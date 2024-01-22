Police Officer Dragged Across Highway During Pursuit In Prince George's County, Officials Say

Dennis Burkett, 51, of Brandywine, and Robert Burkett Jr., 50, of Temple Hills are being held behind bars after a shooting in Upper Marlboro during an investigation into at least two burglaries, police say.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 21, officers on patrol stopped to investigate a possible burglary in progress at a closed gas station in the 7600 block of Crain Highway when a burgundy van was found backed into the back door of the business - the same van used in a similar incident an hour earlier.

According to police, officers activated their lights and sirens, prompting both Burketts to run from the store and into the van, leading to a lengthy police pursuit.

Officials say that one of the officers attempted to remove Dennis Burkett from the driver's seat, though he refused to comply with verbal commands, instead shifting the van into drive and fleeing with the officer unable to disengage from the door area.

In response, the second officer discharged his weapon once, striking Dennis Burkett, who continued to flee from the parking lot, speeding across four lanes of traffic on Crain Highway and onto South Osborne Road, where the officer fell from the van.

The subsequent pursuit lasted more than 30 minutes, coming to an end when the van became disabled at Branch Avenue and Bonita Street in Temple Hills and both were taken into custody without further incident.

Dennis Burkett was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wound and the injured officer was evaluated for minor injuries. Both were later released.

During a search at the gas station, police say that they recovered a pry bar and other burglary tools that were left behind by the fleeing Burketts, and the store's ATM had been tampered with.

After being arrested, the younger Burkett copped to his role in the burglary at the gas station, fleeing from police, and stealing the van from a Clinton church late on Saturday night.

Both Burketts have been hit with charges that include:

Second-degree attempted murder;

Assault;

Breaking and entering;

Auto theft.

They are being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections without bond.

Detectives are also looking into whether these two suspects are linked to other burglaries in the county, officials said. At this time, their methodologies match more than a dozen cases.

The department's Internal Affairs Division is now investigating the actions of the officer who fired his weapon. He joined the agency in 2022 and is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case or either suspects has been asked to contact detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.