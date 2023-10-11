Police Offer $25,000 Reward Following Fatal Shooting In Prince George's County

Over the weekend, Silver Spring resident Jerome Clarke was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 6800 block of Red Top Road following reports of shots fired in the area.

His body was found outside of an area building at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, officials say.

In response, Crime Solvers has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooting suspect who killed Clarke.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives by calling (301) 516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-41-TIPS (8477).

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.