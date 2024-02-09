Police Locate Missing Queen's Anne's County Woman's Car In Greenbelt, Officials Say

Maryland State Police issued a fresh alert for Stevensville resident Laura Shallue out of Queen Anne's County after her car was reportedly found in Greenbelt, though she is still no where to be found.

She was last seen on Monday, Feb. 5 driving across the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in a silver Nissan Altima with license plates "6CC1702," and she was reported missing the following day.

Shallue was described as being approximately 5-foot-5 weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a coat, scarf, and small cross body red or pink purse with a long strap.

Anyone with information regarding Shallue or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Maryland State Police Centreville barrack by calling (410) 758-1101.

