Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Vigil For Football Players Killed In MD Crash: Police

On Friday night, hundreds gathered outside the Upper Marlboro school, after which, shots were fired in the area, sending a man and woman to the hospital, where the former was later pronounced dead, officials say.

The vigil was held for former football stars Khyree Jackson, 24, who was drafted earlier this year by the Minnesota Vikings, Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, who were killed in a crash earlier this month.

All three starred at Wise High School, and Lytton played for Penn State for one season before spending two at Florida State.

Officers were called to the school at around 10 p.m. on July 12, where they found two gunshot victims, though no details about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the Prince George's County Police Department.

The woman was listed in stable condition on Saturday.

It is unclear if the shooting was related to the vigil. No details about either victim has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

