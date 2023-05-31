Fair 50°

Police ID Woman Killed In Upper Marlboro Head-On Crash That Hospitalized 1-Year-Old Boy

Police have identified the 30-year-old woman who was killed in an early morning head-on crash in Prince George's County that left an infant hospitalized.

The crash was reported on Route 202 in Upper Marlboro
Bowie resident Angelica Cepero was driving a Nissan Altima that was involved in a crash shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 that left her dead and three others injured, according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators say that troopers from the Forestville Barrack were called to a stretch of Largo Road in Upper Marlboro on Wednesday morning, where there was a reported crash involving two vehicles that collided head-on.

Cepero was driving south on Largo Road when she unexpectedly crossed into the opposite lane for unknown reasons, at which point she struck a Chevrolet Impala head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 52-year-old man driving the Chevy and his 21-year-old passenger, both of Upper Marlboro, were both taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

A 1-year-old child in Cepero's Nissan was taken to the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The crash and investigation led to a road closure in the area for nearly five hours. 

