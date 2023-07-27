Police ID Woman Killed In Chain Reaction Crash In Prince George's County

The Prince George's County Police Department announced that Landover resident Kerris Jennings has been identified by officials as the victim in the fatal crash that involved five vehicles on Wednesday, July 26.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the area of Landover Road and Fire House Road, where there was a reported crash in Greater Landover.

Police say that officers arrived to find Jennings unresponsive in one of the vehicles and she was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Four others involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital with various undisclosed injuries, though they were described as "minor" by the police.

The initial investigation found that the drivers were all traveling north on Landover Road approaching a red light, leading to one of them rear-ending a vehicle and setting off a chain reaction crash with three other vehicles.

It remains under investigation.

