Police ID Teen Killed During Wrong-Way Crash Driving Stolen Minivan In Clinton

Accokeek resident Shaun Shelton has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department as the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton on Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the department, at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers were called to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and minivan driven by Shelton in the area of Piscataway Road and King Gallahan Court.

Police say that Shelton was driving a stolen Kia Sedona the wrong way in the southbound lane of Piscataway Road when he struck the pickup head-on, killing him and sending a teen passenger to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The other driver suffered less severe injuries.

The minivan had been reported stolen earlier on Friday out of Charles County, investigators noted. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

