Police ID Suitland Man Killed In Oxon Hill Crash

Suitland resident Kennard Hunter has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

Hunter was struck shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, May 8 by a driver traveling north on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police say that the driver remained at the scene to assist with the investigation after Hunter was struck.

It is unclear why he was in the roadway.

