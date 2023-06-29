Police ID Shooters, Victims In Double Fatal Motel 8 Murder In Prince George's County

Investigators say that Washington, DC resident Keymonte Day, 24, was staying at the motel with 23-year-old Xavier Matthews, of Temple Hills, when a group of men burst into the room and attempted to rob them.

Among the suspects was Christopher Jamar Jenkins, 22, of Capitol Heights, and DC native Karon Moore, 26.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the Super 8 Motel in the 5100 block of Allentown Road in Camp Springs to investigate a reported shooting during the botched robbery at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

According to police, during the attempted robbery, there was a shooting, where both Moore and Matthews were struck by gunfire before the rest of the men fled the area with Day.

Matthews was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police say that the investigation determined that Day conspired with the group of men to rob Matthews. Day and Jenkins are both facing murder and other charges following the fatal shootings.

The incident remains under investigation.

