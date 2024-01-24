Mostly Cloudy 37°

Police ID Person Killed In Prince George's County Hit-Run Crash

Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County earlier this month.

Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
William Wayland, 56, of Potomac, was walking along Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills just midnight on Saturday, Jan. 13 when he was struck by a driver who sped off, Prince George's County Police said.

Wayland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver remains at large. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.

