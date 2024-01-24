Police ID Person Killed In Prince George's County Hit-Run Crash

William Wayland, 56, of Potomac, was walking along Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills just midnight on Saturday, Jan. 13 when he was struck by a driver who sped off, Prince George's County Police said.

Wayland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver remains at large. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.

