Police ID Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Two Drivers In Maryland (Updated)

At approximately 9:10 p.m. on Monday, June 3, officers were called to the area of Enterprise Road and Chantilly Lane, where there was a reported crash involving a pedestrian, later identified as West River resident Michael Pyles, who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that a driver was heading west on Enterprise Road when he struck Pyles in the road, and a second driver then also hit the victim. Both were uninjured.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 731-4422.

