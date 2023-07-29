Police ID Maryland Man Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Northeast DC

Clinton resident Gatarua Stephen Gitu, 39, was killed by driver in the early hours of Sunday, July 23 in the 2300 block of Benning Road NE, authorities announced.

The initial investigation determined that at approximately 3:15 a.m. on the morning he was struck, Gitu was walking across the street - outside of the crosswalk - when he was struck by a dark-colored Infiniti that proceeded to speed away.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene of the crash, where they found Gitu dead. He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and identified on Friday, July 28, according to the department.

The driver remains at large.

Anyone who has information about the fatal hit-and-run has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or sending a text tip to 50411.

