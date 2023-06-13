Police ID Man Who Gunned Down Woman In Her Own Luxury College Park Apartment

Woodbridge resident Keith Marcellus Ford, 39, has been accused of his role in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Tiffany Ford in her own College Park home on Thursday, May 18.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on May 18, officers conducted a welfare check in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Drive, where they found Ward suffering from undisclosed trauma, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ward’s injuries were from gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Ford has been charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

"Related charges."

He is being held in Virginia pending his extradition back to Prince George's County to face the charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

