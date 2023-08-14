Police ID Man Gunned Down In Prince George's County Triple Shooting

Tyrone Thomas, 37, of District Heights, has been identified by police as the man killed on Sunday morning in an incident that left two others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police say that shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive for a reported shooting, where they found Thomas outside an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two others were also taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of their injuries, one of whom remained hospitalized on Monday afternoon.

Investigators are now working to determine a possible shooter or motive behind the fatal incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

