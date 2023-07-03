Police ID Man Found Shot In Ironically Named Prince George's County Street

The Prince George’s County Police Department has identified DC resident Malcolm Bradley, 31, as the man who was shot and killed in Lanham on Saturday, July 1.

Officers were called to the 9800 block of Good Luck Road late on Saturday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Bradley in a parking lot.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation on Monday. No information about any suspect has been released by police.

Police do not believe that the crime was random.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the department's Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

