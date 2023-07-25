Police ID Man Found Dead With Traumatic Injuries In Silver Spring Apartment

Noel Rivera, 34, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead by first responders after being called on Monday, July 24 to an area apartment complex to inquire about his well being.

Officers from the Prince George's Police Department responded to the 8100 block of Tahona Drive in Silver Spring at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday morning to conduct a welfare check of an unresponsive man inside the building.

Upon arrival, police say that investigators found Rivera inside an apartment suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours after the grisly discovery, the department announced that the death was declared a homicide, prompting further investigation.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances and motive behind Rivera's murder. The nature of his injuries have not been disclosed by the department..

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

