Investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department have identified 35-year-old Johnathan Harkness as the rider who was killed shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane when he crashed into a sedan.

Harkness was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by first responders. The driver of the sedan was not injured in the incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle and the sedan collided in the southbound lanes of Pennsylvania Avenue. The driver of the sedan was not injured and remained on the scene.

It remains under investigation.

