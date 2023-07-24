Police ID Lanham Teen Killed After Crashing Into Pole In Prince George's County

Jason Peraza, 17, of Lanham, has been identified by police as the person killed on Friday, July 21 after wrapping his car around a utility pole.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 9100 block of Ardwick Ardmore Road in Springdale to investigate a single-vehicle crash when Peraza struck a pole and nearly sheared the vehicle in half.

Peraza was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

The passenger's condition was not available on Monday, July 24.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

