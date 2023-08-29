Police ID Homeless Man Found Dead With Traumatic Injuries In Oxon Hill

Investigators have identified Chuck Deonte Jenkins, who has no fixed address, as the person found dead suffering from traumatic injuries at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway during a welfare check.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, on Aug. 27, officers were called to the home, where they found Jenkins dead suffering from serious, undisclosed injuries.

His body has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine his exact cause of death.

No information about a possible suspect or motive for the assault has been released by the police.

