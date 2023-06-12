Police ID DC Motorcyclist Ejected From Bike, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In MD

Kristopher Watson, 33, has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department as the man who was killed in District Heights while riding late on Saturday night.

Police say that officers were called at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, to the intersection of Forestville Road and Marlboro Pike, where there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist reported.

The investigation found that Watson was riding when he struck the back of a vehicle in the left turn lane of northbound Forestville Road.

He was then ejected from the motorcycle and struck by a second driver. Both stayed at the scene.

Watson was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries from the chain-reaction fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact members of the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

