Temple Hills resident Kenneth Moore has been identified by investigators following a probe into a midday crash involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 6300 block of Coventry Way in Clinton at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 to investigate a crash involving Moore and multiple parked an unoccupied vehicles.

Investigators say that it is believed Moore was slowly driving in a parking lot, when for unknown reasons, began rapidly speeding up, abruptly turned, crossed over Coventry Way and crashed into at least three other vehicles.

Moore was treated and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

