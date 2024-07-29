Police ID 77-Year-Old White Plains Woman Killed In Four-Vehicle Fort Washington Crash

White Plains resident Louise Wilder has been identified by the agency as the person killed at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, July 26 in the crash.

Wilder was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other drivers were also hospitalized with serious injuries and the fourth was uninjured.

Investigators say that Wilder and the driver of a second vehicle collided in the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Fort Washington Road in the northbound lanes.

Two other vehicles in the southbound lanes were subsequently struck.

The crash remains under investigation as of Monday, July 29.

