Fair 78°

SHARE

Police ID 77-Year-Old White Plains Woman Killed In Four-Vehicle Fort Washington Crash

New details have been released by the Prince George's County Police Department after a 77-year-old woman was killed in a four-vehicle Fort Washington crash over the weekend.

Louise Wilder

Louise Wilder

Photo Credit: Facebook via Louise Wilder
Prince George's County Police

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

White Plains resident Louise Wilder has been identified by the agency as the person killed at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, July 26 in the crash.

Wilder was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other drivers were also hospitalized with serious injuries and the fourth was uninjured.

Investigators say that Wilder and the driver of a second vehicle collided in the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Fort Washington Road in the northbound lanes. 

Two other vehicles in the southbound lanes were subsequently struck.

The crash remains under investigation as of Monday, July 29.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE