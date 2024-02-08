Police ID 68-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed By Driver In Prince George's County

Police have identified Gary, Indiana resident Jeff Jordan as the person who was struck and died from his injuries after being struck by a driver earlier this week in Bladensburg.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the area of Landover Road and 55th Avenue, where they found Jordan suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the driver struck Jordan was struck in the southbound lanes of Landover Road by a driver who remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

