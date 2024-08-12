A Few Clouds 80°

Police ID 41-Year-Old Found With Fatal Stab Wound In Maryland Parking Lot

A 41-year-old District resident has been identified as the person killed in a midday stabbing in a Prince George's County parking lot over the weekend.

Prince George's County Police Department is looking to identify a motive or suspect in the fatal stabbing.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers were called to the 5600 block of Silver Hill Road, where they found Christopher Woodland suffering from a stab wound.

Woodland was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Monday, Aug. 12, the Prince George's County Police Department is still working around the clock to identify a suspect and determine a possible motive.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

