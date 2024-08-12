Police ID 41-Year-Old Found With Fatal Stab Wound In Maryland Parking Lot

At approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers were called to the 5600 block of Silver Hill Road, where they found Christopher Woodland suffering from a stab wound.

Woodland was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Monday, Aug. 12, the Prince George's County Police Department is still working around the clock to identify a suspect and determine a possible motive.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

