Temple Hills resident Daysean Roberts has been identified by detectives as the man who died at an area hospital overnight after his body was found in the Hillcrest Heights area.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3, officers were called to the 3200 block of Naylor Road, where they found Roberts suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died several hours later, officials said.

Now, investigators are attempting to identify a suspect or possible motive for the fatal shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

