Shortly before 2 p.m. on July 29, officers were called to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Jordan Swan outside in an apartment building parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Neither a motive nor suspect has been identified by the police as of Tuesday, July 30.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

