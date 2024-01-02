Partly Cloudy 40°

Police ID 21-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Triple Shooting In Prince George's County

Police have identified the 21-year-old killed in a triple-shooting in Maryland on New Year’s Day.

Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Prince George’s County Police officers responded to the 7500 block of Blanford Drive around 3:50 a.m. and were told that Jarreau Sanders, 21, of Bowie, had been taken to the hospital following a shooting at the location involving two other victims, the department said.

Sanders was pronounced dead a short time later. Another man remains critical, while a woman suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police added.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.  

