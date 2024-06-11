Police ID 19-Year-Old Killed In Triple Shooting Outside District Heights Market

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday, June 10, officers were called to the 5400 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights, where there was a reported shooting involving three people in the parking lot of an area market.

Upon arrival, first responders found 19-year-old Anthony Ward III suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, and the Upper Marlboro resident was pronounced dead at the scene after being evaluated and treated.

According to police, two others, a man and woman, were also shot. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The woman was in surgery on Monday afternoon, while the second man was listed in stable condition.

Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening on Tuesday afternoon. It is not believed to be a random crime.

The Prince George's County Police Department is still working to determine a motive and suspect in the shooting.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.