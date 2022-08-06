Wrong Way Driver Kills One In Fiery Crash On Capital Beltway

One person was dead after a wrong way driver crashed into them, igniting their vehicle on the Capital Beltway, reports NBC Washington.

A driver of a Lincoln SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when they struck and killed the driver of a Buick SUV on the Outer Loop of I-495 near Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, the outlet reports.

One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision. Police have not yet said whether or not charges will be filed.

To read the full report by NBC Washington, click here.

